UPDATE: APRIL 27 AT 6:52 A.M.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A 33-year-old man was sent to the hospital due to a single gunshot wound Tuesday morning in Billings.
A tweet from the Billings Police Department said the man was located at 313 1/2 S 28th Street but the man reported the shooting happened west of that location.
He has non-life threatening injuries.
BPD said the two shootings appear to be connected.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police in Billings are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the 46-year-old victim was brought to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have occurred in the alley behind 312 S 28th St.
The injury is non-life threatening. The suspect is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing, and will be updated as more information comes in.