BILLINGS - An investigation is ongoing after Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons call early Sunday that involved gunfire.

According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), officers responded to the call at 12:44 am in the area of 1600 Ave D, however, before officers arrived the suspects fled.

A victim, 34, went to a local hospital in a private car for a non-life-threatening injury.

In an update Sunday afternoon, BPD reported that a disturbance broke out in which a man started firing at another group of people.

The victim was not believed to be involved and had been in the parking lot area when a round struck him.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been identified.

Article updated at 1:06 pm with new information from the Billings Police Department.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.