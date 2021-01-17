BILLINGS - An investigation is ongoing after Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons call early Sunday that involved gunfire.
According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), officers responded to the call at 12:44 am in the area of 1600 Ave D, however, before officers arrived the suspects fled.
A victim, 34, went to a local hospital in a private car for a non-life-threatening injury.
In an update Sunday afternoon, BPD reported that a disturbance broke out in which a man started firing at another group of people.
The victim was not believed to be involved and had been in the parking lot area when a round struck him.
At this time the investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been identified.
21-03923 1/17/21 at 0044 hours Officers responded to the area of 1600 Ave D for a weapons call. Suspects fled before officers arrived. 34 y/o Vic arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle for a non-life threatening injury. The investigation is ongoing. -Sgt Peterson— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 17, 2021
Article updated at 1:06 pm with new information from the Billings Police Department.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.