BILLINGS, Mont. - More information regarding an over eight-hour-long standoff in Billings West End Friday was given during a press conference Sunday.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said the incident started when a Yellowstone County Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle trespassing on railroad property.

When the deputy got to the area the vehicle was not seen, Chief St. John noting that there was no pursuit related to the report.

Around 12:30 pm the Laurel Police Department received and responded to a call regarding suspicious activity at Wood’s Powr-Grip.

According to Chief St. John, a man and a woman were seen putting a tarp over the top of a silver van.

Officers made contact with the man, however, he was reportedly uncooperative and evasive.

Eventually, the man got in the van and a pursuit ensued.

The Laurel Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit which went through Laurel, into the county and then west Billings.

Chief St. John said Billings Police became aware of the incident when they started receiving reports of several accidents along Shiloh and other places.

The suspect van traveled north on 43rd street, west from Grand Avenue where it meets a dead end.

After hitting the dead end, the driver reportedly drove onto private property and hit a cargo trailer parked in a yard before the man and woman got out and fled on foot.

Montana Highway Patrol and Laurel Police caught the woman who was tased and taken into custody uninjured.

According to Chief St. John, officers who checked the abandoned van found a body inside.

The man who left the van fled west on the bike trail and cut over to Ridgewood Lane south before trying to get into houses by kicking doors and on one occasion, firing a round into the lock of a front door.

Eventually, the man entered the back yard of a house on the 4400 block, kicked open the garage door and tried to barricade himself inside with things in the garage.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and Gary Blane were following the man’s movements from above using a helicopter, Sheriff Linder reportedly seeing the man with a handgun trying to enter houses.

Sheriff Linder directed deputies to the suspect, and shortly after they found the door was blocked they heard a single gunshot and backed off.

A perimeter was set up by several agencies and some residents were evacuated while others were told to shelter in place.

Once the location of the suspect was identified, Sheriff Linder said they isolated, stabilized and applied time.

Law enforcement attempted to establish contact and negotiate and initially had contact with the suspect’s phone.

They also tried the hard-line phone in the house as well as to access the home’s security.

Announcements were made through a loudspeaker, and at one point, law enforcement used a flash grenade to get the suspect’s attention.

After a couple of hours of no contact, the decision was made to start moving in on the residence.

An armored vehicle with a ram on the front was used to push in the front door of the home and law enforcement began to deploy chemical agents and used several canisters in the house.

Some ferret rounds were shot into the attic area through the roof vent on the house’s gable as well.

There was no reported response or activity, however, SWAT officers on scene determined there was movement and noise in the attic area.

Through a clearing of the building, the noise was isolated to the attic area over the garage.

A Billings Fire Department bucket truck was used to lift armored officers who could see into the attic through the gable vent.

At the same time, another team was accessing the attic through the garage access door using a ladder.

The two teams reportedly could see the suspect, who had a handgun, and that he was moving.

Gunfire was quickly reported and shortly after officers said the suspect was down.

Following secondary searches and securing the scene, SWAT removed themselves and the scene was moved over to detectives.

According to Chief St. John, detectives believe, following a subsequent investigation, that the man has been identified.

Chief St. John says that if the man’s identity is corroborated, that he was well known to state and local law enforcement, and most recently was a person of interest in a shooting on King Avenue.

More information will be provided if and when it is confirmed following an autopsy as soon as Monday Chief St. John said.

At this time the victim and the woman involved were not identified.

No officers on SWAT were equipped with body cameras, but cameras in cars and neighborhood surveillance as well as residential security cameras are being reviewed for evidence.

The shooting is being investigated by Billings Police Department Detective Division and all officers involved in the shooting are on leaving pending administrative review per protocol.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting, however, Chief St. John reports one officer was bitten by a police department K9.