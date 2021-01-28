BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen on Jan. 15.

Lauren Ironhawk was last seen in Billings on Jan. 15 on foot near the Magic Diamond Casino in the heights and was reported missing by family on Jan. 22 by family.

According to the Billings Police Department, Lauren is described as a 38-year-old Native American female who is 5 feet 8 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left wrist of “Arthur”, a tattoo on her right wrist of “Ironhawk”, and a tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information regarding Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Billings Police Department Investigations Division at 657-8473.