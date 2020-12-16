BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a serious injury hit and run accident.

The accident involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian on December 2nd at about 8:56 p.m. on the 1700 Block of Central Ave.

The pedestrian is a 25-year-old man from Billings. He was transported to a local medical facility with serious and life threatening injuries.

Crash investigators are working to identify the vehicle involved in the accident that fled the area.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray vehicle of unknown make and model.

The vehicle should have damage to the front driver side and radiator.

BPD is asking that mechanics, neighbors, or friends with some information regarding vehicles or vehicle repairs, matching the description around this time frame, to contact the Billings Police Department.

Police are also asking the public to look at the picture of the debris from the crash. If you can identify the make and model of the vehicle from the parts left behind, police would like you to come forward and share that information with them.

Officer’s followed radiator fluid trails from the scene of the crash to the area of Elysian Road, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police say they believe the vehicle traveled west on Central Ave. to 32nd Street West then south to the Gabel Road area, then to Zoo Drive, across the interstate around the Goodman Drive area, then to the area of Elysian.

BPD is also asking residents and business owners in those areas to check their surveillance cameras for any vehicles matching the above description around the time of the incident to about 10:00 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergent dispatch number at 657-8200.