The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Billings.

BPD says the last known contact with 39-year-old John Kenneway was around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd.

Kenneway is described as being 5'9" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. His vehicle is a silver 2012 Jeep Wrangler, with a Montana license plate number CRZ148.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.