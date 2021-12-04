UPDATE DEC.4 AT 2:42 pm:

More information has been released by Billings police regarding a man in custody following a stabbing.

A release from the Billings Police Department (BPD) says officers were dispatched around 5:40 am Saturday for a trespass complaint at the Country Inn and Suites.

The complaint reported a man was refusing to leave.

When officers arrived in the area they were unable to locate the suspect.

Dispatch received another call around 6:31 am involving the suspect at a Town Pump.

Around 6:42 am, BPD says the suspect was located walking on Main St.

According to the release, officers contacted Jonah Bergman, 29, and quickly noted suspicious circumstances and developed information leading them to conduct a welfare check on one of Bergman’s family members at a residence in the 1200 block of Claim Jumper.

Officers entered the residence just before 7:00 am and found a 67-year-old woman from Billings who was deceased and had “signs of suspicious trauma.”

The investigation was taken over by detectives from the investigation division.

Bergman was arrested for Deliberate Homicide and is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

An investigation is ongoing and BPD says the Yellowstone County Coroner will release the decedent’s name and manner of death pending notification of family and autopsy.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police responded to a reported stabbing on Claimjumper Ln. early Saturday morning.

The Billings Police Department reports a 29-year-old man is currently in custody.

At this time detectives are investigating on scene and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.