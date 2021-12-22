Billings parents notified after an adult tried to take an elementary student

BILLINGS, Mont. – Parents were notified Wednesday after an individual tried to grab a student near Orchard Elementary School.

An automated message sent out by the Billings School District says the school district was notified of an adult in a white van who tried to take an elementary student after school Tuesday a few blocks from the elementary school.

Lt. Brandon Wooley tells us the incident happened after 4:30 pm at Jackson St. and Orrell Dr.

According to the message, the school district has no identifiable information on the van.

At this time police are investigating the incident.

Parents are asked to take precautions with their students following the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for more information.