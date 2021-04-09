UPDATE: APRIL 9 AT 11 P.M.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday, Billings police responded to a call about a single motorcycle crash.

The crash occurred at the roundabout west of the intersection of Grand Avenue and 32nd Street West.

According to the BPD, the driver of the motorcycle lost control going into the roundabout.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries to his head, according to reports.

Check back for updates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department (BPD) has closed a section of Grand Avenue due to a motorcycle accident.

According to a BPD tweet, the closure is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 32nd Street West.

Travelers should use an alternative route until further notice.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., Friday, BPD said the closure will last for approximately four to five hours. Crews are reported to be clearing the scene.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control in a roundabout and has serious but non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates