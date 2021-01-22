BILLINGS - A Billings man has been sentenced to prison after being found with improvised grenades and telling officers he was going to blow up mailboxes.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, the prosecution said in court documents that on Feb. 2, 2020, Foster John Michael Witzel, 31, was peering into a Billings residence before a homeowner scared him off.

Billings Police officers found Witzel nearby and in possession of improvised grenades, Witzel stating he had made the devices out of gunpowder and BB’s, and that he was going to “blow up mailboxes and stuff.”

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents determined the devices were grenades and that Witzel had not registered them in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record as required.

On Jun. 15, 2020, Witzel, who was on probation at the time for a state felony conviction in Montana, was found asleep in a stolen car with an AR rifle on his lap.

Witzel pleaded guilty in September 2020, to prohibit person in possession of a firearm and to possession of a destructive device.

Foster John Michael Witzel was sentenced Jan. 22 to five years and ten months in prison and three years of supervised release.