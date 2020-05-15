BILLINGS - A Yellowstone County judge handed down a 100 year sentence Friday to Gregory Scott Green following his March conviction on Deliberate Homicide charges.

Green was tried for the murder of Laura Johnson following her disappearance in August of 2018.

Green was in a relationship with Johnson at the time of her disappearance and was the primary suspect from early on in the investigation.

The trial of Green commenced even though prosecutors were working without a body or a murder weapon in the case.

District Attorney Scott Twito expects Green to appeal the case.

Johnson's body has not been found.