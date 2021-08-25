BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man has been sentenced after law enforcement found eight pounds of meth in his truck during a traffic stop.

In court documents, the government alleges that in 2019, drug task force officers received information that Tyler Flemming, 39, was trafficking drugs in the Billings area and possessed firearms for protection according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In December of 2019, Fleming reportedly traveled to Arizona and came back two days later.

A traffic stop was conducted on Fleming’s truck outside of Miles City, and officers located about eight pounds of meth and three loaded handguns in the cab.

Eight pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 28,992 doses according to the DOJ.

Fleming pleaded guilty on Oct. 8, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Fleming was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 25 to 12 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.