Billings man killed in car crash

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,
and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire
behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127
128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie.
In Northwest SD...Harding.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River
Rosebud...Treasure.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* WIND: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strongest
winds along the foothills.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 8 to 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Approaching record highs in the low to mid 90s.
* COLD FRONT: Dry cold front tonight, but a good chance of rain
along with much cooler temperatures for Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&