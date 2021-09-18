Billings man killed in car crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 20-year-old man was killed Friday night just after 7 PM, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report.

The report states that the vehicle was traveling westward in the passing lane when the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, veered into the median and over corrected, causing the vehicle to roll.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not suspected to be factors, according to the MHP report. The man's identity has not been released.