BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man is accused of trying to arrange a meeting to have sex with a woman and her minor child.

Martin Leo Jimenez, 27, is accused of attempted coercion and enticement.

According to the Department of Justice, the criminal complaint and court documents claim that Jimenez was communicating online with an officer who was posing as the mother of an 11-year-old girl.

Jimenez reportedly expressed a “sexual interest in incest and children”, and asked if the undercover officer wanted to meet and sent the officer nude pictures of himself.

Surveillance was set up near Jimenez’s residence, and the undercover officer directed Jimenez to a car parked on the street.

When Jimenez approached the vehicle, he was arrested.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Jimenez faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years to life of supervised release.

Jimenez’s arrest was during a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28 in the Billings area.

Subjects soliciting minors online with the intent to engage in sexual activity or attempting to meet adults trafficking minors for sex were targeted by the operation.