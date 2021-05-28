BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man accused of trafficking a woman from Montana to Colorado appeared in federal court Thursday on five charges.

Court documents accuse 51-year-old Angelo Corey Stackhouse of transporting a woman from Montana to Colorado with the intent of having her engage in illegal sexual activity around February and March of 2020.

In the same time frame, Stackhouse also reportedly gave cocaine to the woman, who is noted in the documents to be under the age of 21.

In the summer of 2020, Stackhouse is accused of distributing cocaine and meth, as well as brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Documents also allege Stackhouse knowingly possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute from the months of February through June or July of 2020.