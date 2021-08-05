BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man admitted to charges Thursday after being accused of trafficking cocaine and promoting prostitution.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Anthony Marcos Chadwell, 27, is accused of trafficking cocaine and promoting prostitution by setting up a commercial sex date for an individual.

In court documents, the government alleged that in 2019, Chadwell became involved in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy and distributed cocaine in Billings and elsewhere.

In addition, the release says that after being introduced to a woman in early 2019, the woman began engaging in commercial sex with Chadwell’s assistance.

Chadwell used his cellphone to set up a commercial sex date for the woman at a Billings motel in which she engaged in a sex act in exchange for money.

Anthony Marcos Chadwell pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and with use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering.

Chadwell faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release.