BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are investigating multiple hit-and-run incidents along Blue Creek Road.

Police say that after fleeing the initial crash scene, the suspect traveled into a construction zone on South Billings Boulevard near Riverfront Park and hit a construction worker.

Police say the driver then fled from that scene and traveled north on South Billings Boulevard to the Simpson Street intersection, where he broadsided a blue pickup truck and then collided head-on with another vehicle.

The suspect is now in police custody. Police say all people involved in the incident are awake and alert.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.