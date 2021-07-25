BILLINGS, Mont. - A fire started on the 19 hundred block of Grand Ave. near two businesses in Billings Saturday night.

It was put out eventually but not before causing some damage.

The first call came in just before 3:00 am according to Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson.

The fire department was called back later Sunday morning when the fire had started again.

It is still unconfirmed how the fire started, but the bike shop on Grand and alterations clothing store next door to it were severely damaged.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Billings Fire Department and police.

We spoke to an employee who believes the fire started from the vending machine located outside in front of the two stores but we haven't been able to confirm that information yet.

"So we were here until 5 until they got it cleared and the fire department called me a little while ago and told me that it had restarted so we had to come back down and let them in,” said Deb Ferguson, an employee of Alterations and More.