BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is hosting the 28th Annual Homeless Persons Memorial Day gathering Tuesday, Dec. 21 on the Yellowstone County Courthouse Lawn starting at 12:15 pm.

The event is hosted in Billings by RiverStone Health’s service, Healthcare for the Homeless to honor and remember those who have lived without stable housing and those who have died while homeless.

“Similar gatherings are held in cities across the country on the winter solstice, which brings the longest night of the year for those living on the streets, in shelters or doubled up with friends or family,” a release from RiverStone Health says.

Representatives of Billings City Council, Mental Health Center, Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center and RiverStone Health will speak at the vigil.

Those attending the vigil are invited to bring donations of warm winter apparel like gloves, hats and scarves to share with community members experiencing homelessness.

Masks are encouraged at the event as COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community.

According to RiverStone Health, over 1,000 patients who made more than 6,500 visits to clinics were served by Healthcare for the Homeless in 2021.

Care is provided through the RiverStone Health Clinic at 123 S. 27th St., and at two outreach clinics: 2424 1st Ave. N. and at St. Vincent de Paul, 3005 First Ave. S.

The clinics provide primary care to address chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, as well as same-day care for acute medical issues.

RiverStone Health’s team includes a registered nurse, licensed mental health counselor, licensed addiction counselor and care manager. The team also connects patients to other community services.