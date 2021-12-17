BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic announced they have been recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care in the nation for 2022.

According to Billings Clinic, this is the first year U.S. News & World Report has issued the Maternity Care report.

The report identified hospital data related to uncomplicated pregnancies and factors that indicate high quality.

“We are proud and humbled to be recognized among the best hospitals in the nation for Maternity Care,” said Celeste Dimon, Billings Clinic Director of Women and Children’s Services. “Our goal is to always provide our patients with safe, kind and compassionate care from our highly-trained physicians, nurses and staff every step of the way for their birth experience.”

Those that made the list reportedly displayed high-quality metrics with better outcomes for birth complications, lower C-section rates and various delivery options.

Hospitals were also highlighted for excellent support services and amenities, such as private rooms and breastfeeding services.

Billings Clinic provided the following information on the maternity care they offer and its history:

Since 1999, Billings Clinic has offered private birthing suites for growing families, allowing for extra privacy during labor, birth and care for newborn babies. Each suite is aesthetically pleasing with a private bathroom, a full Jacuzzi bathtub or walk-in shower and in-room sleeping accommodations for daytime or overnight stay for a birth partner.

In addition to the excellent care provided by highly trained, compassionate physicians, nurses, and staff, Billings Clinic is committed to continuously improving a comfortable, nurturing environment for patients and their families.

In order to be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, Billings Clinic had to submit data from 2019 and its performance had to meet U.S. News’ maternity care standard.

Just this year, the Billings Clinic Foundation has undertaken a $3.5 million capital campaign to help build a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The new NICU will create a greatly improved patient and family experience, bring in natural lighting to promote healing, enhance patient and family privacy, create dedicated family space for overnight stays with a private restroom, outfit the NICU with updated technology and equipment, and build space for supplies and equipment.

For moms who choose Billings Clinic for maternity care, the nurturing experience begins before they even step through the door and extends beyond their stay in the Family Birth Center or NICU. This includes everything from labor and delivery services to emergency transport flights for pregnant women or newborns via the MedFlight air ambulance, from lactation support after going home to continued help and advice with doctors, nurses and other highly-trained staff.