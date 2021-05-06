HELENA, Mont. - Nearly $1.9 million in additional Public Assistance funding for COVID-19 response in Montana was approved.

Billings Clinic is being provided the $1.9 million for COVID-19 associated costs, contracts and facilities, including for work completed between March 17, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the funding and assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 31, 2020, according to a release from FEMA.

The release says this funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021, Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.