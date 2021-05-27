BILLINGS, Mont. - More than $3.1 million that has been approved in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Montana has been provided to the Billings Clinic.

FEMA approved the funding that has been made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 31, 2020.

To date, FEMA reports they have provided a total of $35.2 million for the Montana COVID-19 response.

The clinic was provided the funding to manage an increased patient workload due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to FEMA, the Billings Clinic purchased supplies, rented equipment and hired 63 temporary medical personnel to assist from October 23, 2020, through February 27, 2021.

“This funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021, Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act,” a release from FEMA reads.” For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.”