BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic is collaborating with the University of Washington and Multicare Health System in the Seattle, Washington area to address testing for types of hereditary cancers.

“There are more than 50 known hereditary cancer syndromes, and 5 to 10 percent of cancers have a hereditary component to them,” a release from Billings Clinic says. “However, despite this knowledge, testing for these types of cancers in the appropriate populations remains a vastly underused cancer prevention strategy. Cost, testing location, and lack of knowledge on how to get testing are just a few of the barriers that prevent access to this crucial tool that would help identify this risk.”

The approach is an attempt to develop a more effective cancer prevention and early detection approaches for people at high risk for cancer in both rural and urban areas.

Billings Clinic’s three primary care clinics in Billings, branch clinics in Cody, Wyo., and Miles City, and partner Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown, will participate in the study the release says. Multicare will conduct the study at six additional clinics within its system with additional grant funding.

For those who go to participating clinics, either a letter will be sent to primary care patients’ homes or they will be approached by clinic staff.

Patients will have the chance to take a risk assessment survey and, if appropriate, the clinic says they can receive a test kit in their homes to complete genetic testing for the eight most common hereditary cancer syndromes.

The program aims to make more cancer therapies available to more patients, while also improving the ability to prevent cancer and detect it at an early stage.

Billings Clinic says the hope for the approach to testing for cancer risk will become a standard of care in primary care clinics across the country.

“Finding the best way to approach patients is the first step in improving access and uptake of these tests by individuals and families at high-risk for cancer,” the release reads. “Once a patient knows their risk, there is the opportunity to act and help catch cancer in its early stages. By knowing the best approach, healthcare systems can act on this knowledge and improve their approach to screening, testing, and even treatment.”