Billings Clinic invites public to learn more about new robotic surgery system

Billings, MT — Billings Clinic invites the public to join them on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Commons for a hands-on demonstration of its new robotic surgery system, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

Created by Intuitive Surgical, Inc., the da Vinci Surgical System is a state-of-the-art surgical platform designed to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach. It allows Billings Clinic’s highly trained surgeons to use a control console and high-performance vision system to direct a robotic arm, which seamlessly translates the surgeon's precise movements to perform complex surgeries. The net result is an intuitive interface with advanced surgical capabilities. At Billings Clinic, it is used to perform minimally invasive surgery for complex diseases and conditions in gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgery.

Members of the Billings Clinic surgical team and Intuitive representatives will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate interactive demonstrations throughout the day. The demonstrations will be held on Oct. 31, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Billings Clinic Commons, 801 N. 29th St. This event is free and open to the public.

