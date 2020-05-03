BILLINGS, MT - Billings First Congressional Church members were disturbed to see images of child abuse broadcast during a recent service conducted digitally.

Church leaders explained what happened in a post on their Facebook page Sunday.

"We watched in horror as our Zoom worship service was overtaken this past week by someone with incredibly evil intent. Our prayer is that somehow you had turned away, that no children were present to see these things, or that you were not present to see the terrible images that were being displayed. As a congregation that values strong boundaries as a display our love and health, this could not have gone deeper to the heart of who we are. This will call for a radical change in our practice and presentation of worship as we continue to live in this time of pandemic."

The message goes on to say that church leaders reported the incident to both local authorities as well as the FBI.

Steps are also being taken to offer counseling to church members who witnessed the act.

Additional steps will be taken by the church to prevent similar digital acts in the future.