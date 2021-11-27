BILLINGS, Mont. - Saturday was Small Business Saturday and the Billings Chamber of Commerce is having their annual Keep the Cheer Here event.

This week, the Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone looking to do their holiday shopping to buy local with a game board that lists various stores and restaurants.

If you buy at ten of those locations or complete a horizontal row, you can win various prizes such as gift cards.

This past year, many businesses have suffered from supply and employee shortages.

The event runs this entire week and local businesses are grateful that the community continues to support them.

“Bringing awareness to small businesses has been awesome I think now more than ever people have really understood what it is to be a small business, they’ve seen a lot of small businesses close and so I feel like a lot of people have been coming out and supporting us,” said Mariah Carpenter, owner of Black Dog Coffee House.

To get a gameboard, all you have to do is visit the Billings Chamber of Commerce website here.