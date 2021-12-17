HARDIN, Mont. - A Letter of Intent was signed by the Big Horn Hospital Association to pursue a formal affiliation and clinical partnership with Billings Clinic.

According to Billings Clinic, the affiliation includes the opportunity to be part of Billings Clinic’s integrated, shared electronic medical record providing efficient and streamlined communication and easy, safe access to information for clinical staff to optimize care for patients.

Support for quality and patient safety, human resources, compliance services, physician/provider recruitment and collaboration to enhance specialty care services locally will be provided by Billings Clinic.

“We are excited to work together with Billings Clinic to provide trusted, hometown care to our community and to strengthen our health care services to keep our patients close to home,” said Kristi Gatrell, Big Horn Hospital CEO. “Our Big Horn Hospital staff is looking forward to the valued support that Billings Clinic will bring to provide the highest quality care.”

“The Big Horn Hospital Association and Billings Clinic have a strong relationship that goes back more than 20 years, and we are excited to take this next step,” said Dr. Clint Seger, Billings Clinic’s Regional Chief Medical Officer. “Our core values of providing safe, high-quality care align, and we look forward to working together even more closely to increase clinical services while advancing patient care in the community and surrounding areas. Sustaining and growing health care services locally is a dedicated area of focus for Billings Clinic.”

Work is underway to formalize the affiliation agreement which is expected to be complete by spring of 2022