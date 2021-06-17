HARDIN, Mont. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead along Fourth Street East in Hardin.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Mary Lynn Pickett, also known as Mary Lynn Birdinground, was found on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that Pickett had likely been deceased since Tuesday, June 15.

An autopsy was conducted in Billings by the Montana State Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday.

There is no indication as to the manner of death.

Anyone with information about Pickett's death should contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-655-9780 or call 911.