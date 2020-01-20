The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the body of Selena Not Afraid has been found.

Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair says a Department of the Interior team found her during a systematic grid search of an area southwest of the rest area along I-90 between Hardin and Billings.

Sheriff Big Hair says an autopsy will be conducted but foul play is not suspected at this time.

A Facebook post from Selena's aunt, Cheryl Horn, says "We brought our baby girl home. Now she can Rest In Peace. Jackie and I want to thank everyone for helping us bring our girl home 💕".

