HARDIN, Mont. - The Big Horn County Public Health Board is allowing for further reopening of bars, restaurants and casinos.

New COVID-19 case numbers in the county have declined Big Horn County Public Health said, and the board of health is now allowing bars, restaurants and casinos to reopen to capacity with social distancing and self-service food bars, counters and buffets to reopen while following sanitation guidelines.

In addition, temperature checks and logs for employees are no longer required.

The county is keeping its mask mandate at this time because vaccination rates are not yet high enough to effectively stop the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health Officer, Dr. Carol Greimann, said in a release that until the county reaches a level around 80 percent of people vaccinated, COVID-19 remains a threat.

To schedule an appointment with the Big Horn County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can call 406-665-8777 and leave a message with your name spelled out, age, date of birth and phone number.

At this time, IHS vaccinations are available to all Big Horn County residents over the age of 16, whether they are eligible for IHS benefits or not. People can schedule an appointment by calling 406-638-3599.