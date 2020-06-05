Big Horn County is ordering additional requirements as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, including a recent death caused by the virus.

The order dictates the Local Health Officer or Public Health Nurse may quarantine or isolate persons who are infected with or have been exposed to COVID-19. Quarantined individuals will be asked to sign an agreement with Big Horn County Public Health to maintain their isolation for the safety of themselves and others in the community.

The full text of the order can be found below.