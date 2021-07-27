UPDATE: JULY 27 AT 4:02 P.M.

Big Horn County Attorney Gerald "Jay" Harris was reinstated Tuesday after completing 1.75 continuing legal education (CLE) credit requirements online and paying a $200 reinstatement and $50 late fee.

Harris released a letter stating the incident was an oversight on his part and that he completed all of the requirements for reinstatement the day he was notified, July 14.

You can view Harris's letter in full and his reinstatement document below:

BIG HORN COUNTY - A release from the board of Big Horn County Commissioners states, Big Horn County Attorney Gerald "Jay" Harris was placed on the State Bar inactive list on July 12.

The board says Harris cannot be recognized as County Attorney until he is reinstated.

There is no reason given for Harris's placement on that list.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.