BIG HORN COUNTY - A release from the board of Big Horn County Commissioners states Big Horn County Attorney Gerald "Jay" Harris was placed on the State Bar inactive list on July 12th, 2021. 

The board says Harris cannot be recognized as County Attorney until he is reinstated. 

There is no reason given for Harris' placement on that list. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.  

