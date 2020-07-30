Big Horn County announced a seventh death due to COVID-19 of a resident living in the county. This is the second death in the last 24 hours in the county.

Big Horn County's public information officer says the decedent was a man in his 60's who was previously confirmed positive for the virus.

Big Horn County is urging citizens to take every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

Masks are required of Big Horn County residents when engaged in indoor activities, but are not necessary when residents are outdoors and unlikely to come within six feet of others.

This is Montana's 56th death due to COVID-19.