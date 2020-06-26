Due to the increase of COVID cases in Big Horn County, the Big Horn County Local Health Officer is mandating that all people in Big Horn County must wear face coverings (masks) when outside their homes.

The Big Horn County Commissioners, the Big Horn County Health Board, and the Crow Tribe of Indians are standing in solidarity to promote universal wearing of masks by everyone in Big Horn County, when in public and at risk of coming within six (6) feet of another person.

A copy of the full health order can be found below.