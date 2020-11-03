MONTANA - Thousands of ballots are being counted across the state tonight. We are following the ballot counting efforts in each county.

Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford says Yellowstone County will stop counting ballots at midnight Tuesday and will resume counting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Missoula County is reporting they will also stop counting ballots at midnight.

Cascade County says they will count ballots through the night.

Big Horn County says they will continue counting ballots through the night.

Carbon County's election office says they will count ballots through the night as well.

Lewis and Clark County says they will also count ballots until they are done.

Gallatin County says they will count ballots through the night.

Glacier County says they will continue until all ballots are counted.

Ravalli County says they will hopefully have the Secretary of Sate's Office website updated by 8:30 and hope to update and have an official county by 1 a.m.

Rosebud County's elections office says they are currently on schedule with their ballot counting efforts and are just waiting on one more precinct, Lame Deer, to count before finishing. They expect to have the ballots in by 9 p.m.

Deer Lodge County says they will continue to count until 2 a.m. and if they are not finished by then, they will go home for the night and resume in the morning.

Lincoln County election administrator says they will count ballots throughout the night.

Hill County will also be counting ballots through the night.

Sanders County says they will count ballots until they are done.

Park County says they too will be counting ballots throughout the night.

Stillwater County says they have most of their absentee ballots counted and should have their results tonight.

Fergus County also reports they will continue counting ballots until they are done.

Beaverhead County says they are waiting for drop boxes to return from their rural precincts and will count through the night.

Musselshell County plans to count their ballots until they are finished.

The Secretary of State's Office reports two ballot machines are down in Butte-Silver Bow County, slowing down ballot counting. A new machine is reportedly on the way.

Jefferson County Clerks and Recorders office says they are waiting for drop boxes to come back in and will count ballots through the night.

We are working to contact other election offices across the state to see what their ballot counting plans are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.