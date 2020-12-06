BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 17-year-old female dead.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says police were called the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Wooley says a 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on deliberate homicide charges.

The suspect is being held at youth services.

This is a developing story.