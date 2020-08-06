Billings Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says a safety sweep of the area of Alkali Creek concluded shortly after noon without locating the suspects.

Chief Rich St. John says the incident began around 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the Shepherd area, when a homeowner confronted two men during an attempted robbery.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle, and the homeowner pursued the suspects in his own car. St. John says one of the suspects fired at the homeowner and his vehicle. The driver did sustain some injuries, but St. John says he's unaware of the extent of his injuries at this time.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office became involved in the pursuit, and followed the suspects in to the Billings area city limits.

The suspects drove to a dead end street and drove into a residential yard and fled on foot. St. John says the suspects are believed to be armed with at least one rifle.

Police discovered the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen.

Multiple agencies have responded to the incident, including Billings Police, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department.

BILLINGS, MT - Yellowstone County Deputies are surrounding a vehicle abandoned in the 600 block of Sahara Drive.

The vehicle appears to be a blue pickup truck. Police believe the vehicle is the same involved in a shooting that is under investigation in Shepherd.

Billings Police and Yellowstone County Deputies are looking for two armed suspects in that Shepherd.

Neighbors within a 1-mile of Sahara Drive in the Billings Heights are advised to lock their doors.

One of the suspects is believed to be armed with a long rifle.

Neighbors in the area were notified of the incident through the Code Red system.

This is a developing story.