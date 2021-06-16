BILLINGS, Mont. - Public areas along the Rims and Zimmerman Park and Phillips Park are being closed on July 4.

Billings Fire Department plans to close the areas beginning in the morning of Sunday, July 4 at 5:00 am until the morning of Monday, July 5.

During the closure, vehicle, bike and pedestrian access are prohibited and the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Airport Police and Billings Fire Department will have active patrols along the closed areas.

The closures will include the public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights, along the south side of Highway 3, to and including Zimmerman Park.

“We understand this is an inconvenience to our community, but please support our efforts in trying to prevent serious incidents that could affect citizens, homes & emergency responders,” the Billings Fire Department wrote in a release.

If you have any questions, you can contact Fire Chief Bill Rash at (406) 657-8421 or (406) 657-8423.