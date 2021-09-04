PRYOR, Mont. - Saturday at Chief Plenty Coup State Park in Pryor was the Annual Day of Honor for Chief Plenty Coup.

The community gathered at the park to remember the legacy of the chief.

Starting off with a picnic, the ceremony began with drum circles and prayer.

Many veterans were in attendance including Chief Plenty Coup’s veteran’s honor guard. The men, who all served time in the armed forces, carried out flags including the chief’s.

Chief Plenty Coup was the first chief to represent all Native Americans at the tomb to honor American soldiers.

The honor guard will be going to Washington D.C. In November for the 100th anniversary of the tomb of the unknown soldier and to remember the chief’s legacy.

“You know to be there after 100 years after Chief Plenty Coups and to still be here still speaking our crow language and still practicing our dances, our ceremonies that’s an honor to him also and that’s what I look forward to,” said Herry L. Rockabove, honor guard member and veteran

