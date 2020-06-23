BILLINGS, MT - Dr. Carl V. Hill, the vice president of Scientific Engagement at the Alzheimer’s Association, will speak about the latest developments in Alzheimer’s disease research in a special virtual presentation at 5:30pm on Tuesday, June 23. The free, one-hour presentation is available by Zoom.

Dr. Hill will also address the benefits of early detection of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as the potential for risk reduction through lifestyle changes.

Nearly 50 million people around the world are living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, including nearly 6 million in the U.S. and 22,000 in Montana.

“This is a unique opportunity to participate in a discussion with one of the leading experts in Alzheimer’s disease and aging,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Montana. “The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions of Dr. Hill throughout the presentation.”

Dr. Hill oversees the Association’s strategic efforts to create global awareness of its international research program. He also leads outreach to a network of staff, volunteers and donors at more than 75 Association chapters in order to grow understanding of the Association’s role in accelerating Alzheimer’s research and share scientific updates.

Prior to joining the Association, Dr. Hill served as director of the Office of Special Populations at the National Institute on Aging (NIA). In his six years at the NIA, he led the development of the Health Disparities Research Framework, which stimulates studies focused on health disparities related to aging. Dr. Hill also directed the Butler-Williams Scholars Program, which provides yearly training for early-career investigators interested in aging research.

While Dr. Hill’s presentation is offered at no charge, registration is required. To register, ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or go to https://bit.ly/alz0623.