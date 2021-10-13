WEST GLACIER, Mont. - The alpine sections of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park (GNP) is closing early for the season.

Typically, the Going-to-the-Sun Road closes between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions. But this year, the road is closing early due to continued winter weather.

Visitors can currently drive 15.5 miles from the West Entrance to Avalanche Creek, and 13.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook.

People in the area are being warned to be aware of road crews prepping for winter operations, which include removing guard rails, displays and signs, and installing snow poles along the road closure.

Most closed roads in the park allow hiking and biking as far as the hiker/biker closure signs, however, GNP says risks include falling ice or rocks, and ice-covered or snowy road conditions.

Closure points are determined by changing road crew activity and conditions. Bicycling is not permitted on snow-covered roads.

Due to construction, the Many Glacier Entrance is closed at the boundary.

Highway 2 construction will continue into November along the southern border of Glacier National Park and visitors can check the Montana Department of Transportation website here for updates.