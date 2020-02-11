BILLINGS, MT - Allegiant Airlines will offer direct service between Billings and San Diego, California later this year.

The flights will travel out of Billings Logan International Airport starting June 4th through August 16th flying two days a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flight times are available at allegiantair.com.

Billings Logan Internation Airport Director Kevin Ploehn says, "This direct service into southern California will provide locals with vacation options that are outstanding. For southern California visitors to Montana, Billings offers fantastic vacation opportunities as well, especially to Yellowstone Park over the Beartooth Highway, considered by many to be the most scenic drive in America. Thank you Allegiant Air."

Ploehn says the airport worked with the Billings Chamber to waive landing fees and provide marketing support in the San Diego and Billings areas to create awareness about the new service.

Billings Chamber President John Brewer says the chamber is covering a $40,000 marketing program in San Diego through the Visit Billings program.

Ploehn says that Allegiant will offer some introductory one-way fares as low as $59 for the new service.