All evacuations issued for residents of Musselshell County due to the Bobcat Fire will be lifted as of noon on Monday.

Residents are still asked to travel with caution through the area.

As of 10 a.m. Labor Day morning, residents of certain areas in Musselshell County evacuated for the Bobcat Fire will be allowed to return to their homes.

Musselshell Co. DES says evacuations will be lifted for Johnny's Coal Subdivision, Bobcat Lane, Bear Road, Lazy R Way, Deer Lane, Cobie Lane, Johnny's Coal Road, Lennick Road, Beard Road, Crocus Road, Elk, Lane, Smith Road, Outlaw Trail, Wilson Road.

The county's DES asks residents to drive slowly in the area today, as fire crews will still be traveling up and down the roads working to mop up some lingering hotspots.

Residents are asked not to call 911 if they see any plumes of black smoke within the burned areas, as fire crews will be patrolling and looking for areas of concern.