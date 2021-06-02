BILLINGS - Social distancing guidelines have been lifted at the Alberta Bair Theater.

The Alberta Bair Theater says they are kicking off the newly lifted restrictions with Rimrock Hot Club on June 17.

“Let's kick off Fathers Day celebrations a couple of days early with the upbeat jazz made famous by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli in the clubs of 1920's Paris,” Alberta Bair Theater wrote in a release. “What a great gift for Dad: Live music with wonderful concessions in a safe, newly renovated Downtown landmark.”

At this time, non-vaccinated guests are still required to wear masks in the auditorium, lobbies and restrooms.

Tickets are invitation only and can be bought online at the ABT website with priority booking code “RHC617”, by phone by calling 406-256-6052 or at the box office window Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Pricing for the tickets will be $22 for adults, $17 for students + additional fees.