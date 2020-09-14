Air quality in at least 10 cities across Montana has dropped to unhealthy or very unhealthy levels as of 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

These areas are reporting "Very Unhealthy" air quality levels at this time:

Libby

Thompson Falls

According to the Montana DEQ, this level of air quality means active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.

These areas are showing "Unhealthy" air quality levels at this time:

Bozeman

Butte

Flathead Valley

Frenchtown

Great Falls

Hamilton

Helena

Missoula

Lewistown

Seeley Lake

West Yellowstone

Montana DEQ says at this level, active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Right now, Dillon's air quality is registered at "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," meaning active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Billings and Cut Bank are showing "Moderate" air quality, meaning unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Montana today, along with an Air Quality Alert for northwestern Montana.