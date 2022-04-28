Ag bills takes center stage as Senator Tester prepares to speak on the Senate floor today

WASHINGTON DC- Senator Tester will head to the Senate floor today to speak in support of a bill he is cosponsoring with bipartisan Republican support.

The topic of the two bills being pushed forward are about consolidation in corporate agriculture and its effects on producers and communities in rural America as well as its impacts on retail food prices for consumers.

The senator’s office says he will make the case for his two bipartisan bills to address the issues, the Meat Packing Special Investigator Act and the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.

Essentially, the bills are written to stop price rigging between producers and ranchers and processing and packing companies.

Tester spoke in support of these bills at a Senate Agriculture Committee legislative hearing earlier this week. The Senator is not on that committee but his voice as the only working farmer in the Senate adds weight to the conversation.

Tyson C.E.O. Donnie King testified in front of the House Committee on Agriculture, in short, King testified that his company has no control over the price at which cattle and poultry or purchased.

“Tyson does not set the prices for either the cattle we buy or the beef our customers purchase. These prices are set by straightforward market forces, namely available supply and demand,” King said.

Early this week Senator Daines met with members of the stock growing association. Via email statement, Daines said, “We must pass these bills to support Montana ranchers.”

We will be speaking with Senator tester after he speaks on the Senate floor.