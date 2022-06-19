YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - On Sunday we got a first-hand look at the damage left behind by flooding in Yellowstone National Park.

We spent a little more than 40 minutes flying over the northern part of the park, and the damage is nothing less than heartbreaking.

Roughly two and a half to three miles of road were washed out by the floods.

In many of these damaged areas, the river has cut a new path where the roads used to be.

Park officials say some of their primary objectives before reopening the northern area include being able to ensure the safety of employees and guests, restoring basic services like water and power, and restoring access between Gardiner and Yellowstone as well as access to the northeast entrance road.

At this time there's still no estimate on how long it will take to get the area repaired.

The northern loop will open from the south in about two weeks, giving visitors access to about 80% of the park, however, the northern entrance roads will remain closed.