ABSAROKEE, Mont. - An active shooter exercise will be conducted at the Absarokee High School on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The exercise will start at 8:00 am and will run until about 11:00 am.

Stillwater Co. MT DES says the public should expect to see emergency vehicles and personnel in and around the high school throughout the exercise.

This exercise is being conducted by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Disaster and Emergency Services in conjunction with the emergency medical services, fire departments and other first responders as well as the Absarokee High School.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Undersheriff Randy Smith at 406-322-5326 or Assistant DES Coordinator Bill Pronovost at 406-322-8015.