UPDATE: SEPT. 23 AT 9:20 P.M.

Beverly has been found and is safe, BPD reports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - Billings police are searching for a 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Beverly Gallagher is described as being white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 lbs. She is most likely driving a black 2020 GMC Acadia with an Arizona license plate.

Police say she is may be trying to get back to Arizona.

Beverly is considered to be endangered due to her dementia.

If you see Beverly or have any information call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.